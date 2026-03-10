2027: Opposition ‘Breathing But Not Competing’–APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said Nigeria’s opposition parties appear to be “merely breathing but not competing” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lagos APC spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said this in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos. Oladejo said: “As the nation approaches the 2027 elections, Nigeria may be heading towards one of the most predictable electoral cycles in its democratic history.

“The reason is simple: an opposition repeatedly showing a lack of coherence, courage and constructive engagement with the pressing needs of Nigerians.” He said parties expected to offer credible alternatives had instead embraced internal division, populist rhetoric and political opportunism.

“Rather than building strong institutions or policy-driven platforms, the opposition has largely confined itself to media theatrics and perpetual complaints,” he said. Oladejo said a fierce struggle within opposition ranks, fuelled by personal ambition, was increasingly evident.

“Instead of building consensus and strengthening party structures, leading figures appear trapped in relentless contests of individual aspirations. “The result is a fragmented political bloc unable to present a coherent national alternative,” he said.

According to him, there is little evidence the opposition is preparing seriously for the elections. “Beyond occasional blabbing to remind the public they are politically breathing, Nigerians have seen little organisation, mobilisation or policy articulation.

“Unfortunately, this pattern may remain largely unchanged in the months ahead,” he said. He, however, warned that a weak opposition was unhealthy for Nigeria’s democratic growth. “Democracy functions best with a responsible and organised opposition capable of presenting viable alternatives to the electorate.

“Unfortunately, the current situation reflects the opposite,” he said. Oladejo said opposition leaders driven mainly by presidential ambitions were likely to weaken their political organisations. “When personal ambitions eclipse collective strategy and national interest, political organisations inevitably weaken from within,” he said.

He said the APC at federal and state levels remained committed to governance, reforms and national development. According to him, the party continues to focus on delivering results and strengthening democratic institutions.