2027: Opponents Sponsoring Propaganda Against Obi –LP

The Labour Party (LP), yesterday, alleged that its opponents had voted a huge sum of money to wage a propaganda war against Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 election. The former Anambra State governor represented the party in last year’s presidential poll. In a statement, the opposition party said its performance in the election took many by surprise, hence the move to pull down Obi.

The LP said: “It astonishes us how far our detractors can go in ensuring that the party swims from one ocean of crisis to another in their evil desire to create disharmony between the party and our leaders. “We are aware that (National Chairman Julius) Abure is not the target of these ferocious and malicious missiles. “We are also aware that huge sums of money have been mapped out to wage a propaganda war against our leader ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The feat of the LP in the last general election rattled not a few persons and the fear of the future has driven them to begin so early to prepare ahead. “Part of the strategy is to make any political platform unviable for Obi to sail with. “The party is also aware that any party Peter Obi finds himself in as a vehicle for the 2027 presidential election, including the LP, will not be spared by the political hirelings who are already recruited to dismember such a party.”

According to the LP, Obi is not under any pressure to leave the party ahead of the 2027 general election. It said: “Obi has severally pledged loyalty to the LP due to its social democratic ideology which suits his political vision. “Obi will no longer fellowship with any bourgeoisie party. He is a liberator and not a ruler as seen in the other parties.”

It also absolved Abure of the allegations against him, pointing out that the audit report by the party’s external auditor gave it a clean bill of health since 2021 when he assumed office. The party said: “As a matter of fact, an earlier forensic audit report carried out in 2017 indicted our suspended treasurer for diverting huge sums of money to personal accounts. “Abure’s only offence was that he refused to allow the continuation of looting while insisting that accountability must be enthroned.”