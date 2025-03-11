2027: Only Atiku Can Challenge Tinubu – Dele Momodu

Share

The Publisher of Ovation Magazine and chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has asserted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the sole Nigerian politician capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The veteran Nigerian journalist who spoke on the recent episode of Honest Bunch Podcast said every other politician, including the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, lacks the stature to confront Tinubu.

Momodu said, “Atiku is the only one today who is not afraid of Tinubu. Every other person cannot face him, including Peter Obi that was used by Atiku in 2019.”

He, however, said Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, would eventually be discarded by Tinubu once his utility had been exhausted.

“Wike, I have no doubts, that the president will use him and dump him,” he added.

Reflecting on his personal relationship with President Tinubu, Momodu noted, “Yes, he helped me in the past but I have also done a lot for him before.

He’s a very kindhearted, generous person but politics? I cannot stand anything that suggests that your word is law and nobody dares challenging it. Even Baba Awolowo, people argued with him.”

Momodu’s comments underscore the dynamic and often contentious nature of Nigerian politics as key figures continue to vie for influence in an ever-evolving political landscape.

