2027: Ondo Motorcycle Riders Back Tinubu For Second Term

Over 2,000 members of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle, Repairers, and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORON) in Ondo State have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the next year’s presidential election.

The state Chairman of the transport union, Comrade Akinlolu Olumonrin, said they decided to support Tinubu because of the development he has brought to the state through the construction of roads and the appointments of prominent indigenes of the state into his government.

Speaking at a rally organised by the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), Olumorin said the union members believe that once Tinubu is reelected, the good jobs he has embarked upon in the state would not be abandoned.

According to him, ” We look into everything. All he did in Nigeria, in every state, we discovered he is the only person who can continue the job so that the programme will continue. On our own ends in ACOMORAN, we tried a lot to make ACOMORAN visible in Ondo State. We wrote many letters and even sued the government, but we did not achieve anything. We discovered that if we go through the President, our union may come to reality.”

‎Akinmorin, who advised motorcyclists to obey the curfew put in place by the state government, said they should be wary of their passengers to avoid falling into the hands of kidnappers and bandits.

He said, ” In Nigeria, Tinubu is the best President. He differs from the past presidents. I have advised all my members that everyone should support Tinubu for a second time for the benefit of Nigeria. ‎I have also told them to behave properly and obey the law on curfew, to protect their passengers, and to protect their names because people often say Okada riders do this or that. We want to avoid embarrassment for Okada riders.”

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‎The Director General of AMG, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, commended the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for championing the re-election of President Tinubu in the state.

Asagunla said Tunj-Ojo was working towards ensuring that President Tinubu gets not less than 95 per cent of the total votes in the state in next year’s presidential election.

He added, “I appreciate the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for the humanitarian work he is doing in Ondo State. By God’s grace, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will score at least 95% of the votes coming from Ondo State in 2027. This is just an addition to the many groups we have been engaging with.

“The Okada riders, if you know, have been pushed aside not only by this government but also by previous administrations. Consultants were hired, and in their own wisdom, they believe they should be allowed, as a union, to earn a living and support their families through what they know best, which is the Okada business. ‎They approached us, the Asiwaju Mandate Group, and said they have seen the good work of Honourable Tunji-Ojo.

“They initially mentioned mobilising 5,000 people, but I advised that we start with 2,000 so they can come out and show their support. ‎One way or the other, they can see ongoing infrastructural development. Roads around Ore and Akure are being dualised. The road between Ilesha and Benin is under construction, and work is also ongoing between Akure and Ondo.”

Asagunla said the coming of ACOMORON into AMG would strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) and strengthen the party’s chances in the 2027 elections.

‎Asagunla advised the leadership of the APC to bring every member of the party together so that they would deliver massive votes for President Tinubu in the next election.