2027: Ondo APC Backs INEC’s New Timetable, Attacks ADC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, yesterday attacked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for rejecting the revised 2027 election timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition party last week claimed that the timetable contains “boobytraps” designed to aid President Bola Tinubu’s return power returned unopposed. But Ondo APC expressed strong confidence in the revised 2027 election timetable.

In a statement, the APC described the revised election timetable as realistic, structured, and fair to all political parties ahead of the scheduled exercises.

According to the party, the timetable demonstrates administrative foresight and institutional balance. It said: “The requirements for digital membership registers is a progressive reform. “It enhances transparency, strengthens institutional discipline, and deepens internal democracy within political parties.”