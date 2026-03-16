2027: Omoluabi Movement Begins Mobilisation For APC Candidates

Omoluabi Movement, the most popular grassroots political group in Ogun State, has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, the senatorial ambition of Governor Dapo Abiodun, and the governorship aspiration of Senator Solomon Adeola ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement through its State Director of Media and Publicity, Oluseun Joshua, the movement stated that it had intensified efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

The statement signed by the Convener of the movement, Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde, asserted that the mobilisation drive is aimed at expanding outreach and encouraging active political participation among members, which it said currently exceeds 30,000 across Ogun State’s three senatorial districts.

The group said it had commenced statewide mobilisation activities with the deployment of newly unveiled buses to enhance coordination and grassroots engagement. Adding that plans were underway to empower over 30,000 registered members of the movement.