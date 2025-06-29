2027: Okpebholo Vows To Deliver 2.5m Votes For Tinubu

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has pledged to deliver 2.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, citing extensive infrastructural development across the state—particularly in rural areas—as the foundation for achieving this political target.

Speaking at the South-South Stakeholders Forum of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), held in Benin City, Governor Okpebholo stressed that his administration is prioritizing development in communities previously neglected by the former government.

The event was attended by prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) figures, including Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Minister of Regional Development Hon. Abubakar Momoh, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Obuku, former Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva, and Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Neda Imasuen.

Highlighting his administration’s focus on rural transformation, Okpebholo cited an example in former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s hometown, where roads are currently being tarred in eight long-abandoned communities.

“We have a president with capacity who is making the money available for us to work. He has embarked on critical reforms for Nigeria—things many considered impossible. He is taking bold decisions,” the governor said.

Addressing opposition skepticism regarding his earlier vow to deliver 2.5 million votes for Tinubu, Okpebholo doubled down on the statement.

“When I said we are going to deliver 2.5 million votes for the president by 2027, I meant it. I heard the three men left in the PDP asking ‘how?’ I asked back, ‘how will it not happen?’ I’m already working on it. For example, I am tarring roads in the community where the former PDP governor comes from,” he said.

“For eight years, he couldn’t tar those roads. I went there, campaigned, and promised to fix them—and today, we are delivering on that promise. I am expecting total votes from that area.”

Governor Okpebholo credited his administration’s achievements to President Tinubu’s leadership and support, applauding the president’s economic reforms and interventions.

“We are able to do all these things because of the support we are getting from the president. So how do we pay him back? By ensuring that, come 2027, Edo State delivers. Our 2.5 million votes are settled,” he declared.

Reflecting on the difficulties Tinubu encountered during the 2023 presidential campaign, Okpebholo criticized the systemic obstacles allegedly placed in the president’s path.

“During the campaigns, I was also contesting for the Senate. Nobody gave him a chance. They withdrew money from circulation, made fuel scarce—only the air God created was left. But he triumphed, and now he is releasing everything for the good of Nigerians. And you say he won’t get our votes? He must.”

“I love my president with all my heart, and we will vote for him with all our hearts. Wherever he goes, we will go,” the governor added.