2027: Okpebholo Rallies S’South Monarchs For Tinubu’s Reelection

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has commenced efforts to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027, urging the South-South monarchs to unite behind the President’s second term.

The Governor made this call while receiving the South-South Monarchs Forum at the Government House in Benin City.

In his remarks, Governor Okpebholo emphasized the importance of a united voice from the South-South region. He said, “South-South should speak with one voice because we have our son as the President, and we all must speak with one voice to return him come 2027 to complete his tenure.” He commended President Tinubu for his leadership, pointing out the numerous strides the President has made in advancing the nation’s growth and development.

He further noted, “President Tinubu has done a lot for the country and has taken bold steps to put the nation on the path of development and growth.” The Governor underlined that the President’s second term is essential for continuing these efforts, particularly in the areas of economic reforms and developmental projects.

Governor Okpebholo also praised President Tinubu’s tax reforms, which have significantly boosted national revenue, aiding state governments to invest more in developmental projects. He affirmed, “The President is focused on ensuring he blocks leakages in the economy, ensuring the resources are used for the betterment of Nigerians.”

The Governor additionally appealed to traditional rulers to lend their support to the President’s fight against insecurity, highlighting the role monarchs can play in monitoring their communities and identifying criminal elements. “I appeal to the traditional rulers to support the President in the fight against insecurity as we have strangers coming into various communities, and our traditional rulers need to help us monitor the situation and ensure bad people are exposed,” he said.

The Vice Chairman of the South-South Monarchs Forum, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), praised Governor Okpebholo for his respect toward traditional rulers and his efforts to restore the full rights and privileges of the Oba of Benin.

“We pledge our support for your administration and are ready to stand by you as you have shown capacity to revive the State and put it on the path of development and growth,” he said.

Share