2027: Okpebholo Predicts Landslide Victory For Tinubu

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday predicted a landslide victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Governor Okpebholo made this prediction at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City while receiving 17 out of 18 defecting acting local government chairmen from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership style, particularly his decision to remove the contentious fuel subsidy, describing it as a bold step that would place Nigeria on a path of sustainable development and growth.

“2027 is a reality in Edo State, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue in office. I charge the 17 of you today that the campaign for the re-election of President Tinubu has started here. Go back to your various local governments and erect his billboards to drive home the message of his re-election,” Okpebholo stated.

“There is no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja. Those forming a political party now can’t rule us. They ruled their states, and the people suffered from kidnapping. But since they left office, their states are now free. Such people can’t rule Nigeria,” he declared.

He assured the people of Edo State that his administration remains committed to improving their lives, citing the progress made within just four months in office. “We have changed the narrative of Edo State,” he said.

Addressing the defectors, Okpebholo commended them for their courage in leaving the PDP to join the APC, describing their decision as a bold political move. “I welcome you all, our chairmen, who have come to join us, and I praise you for your bravery in taking this step. It takes a grounded politician to make such a decision,” he remarked.

“Let me remind you where we are coming from as an administration. When we took office, Edo State was not working. We inherited insecurity, killings, and looting of the state treasury, with consultants being used to deceive the Edo people. There were also backward policies implemented by the Obaseki-led administration. But we came in and changed the narrative.”

He also appreciated the councillors who played a role in the impeachment processes within the councils, leading to the election of the new acting chairmen across the 17 local government areas.

Reacting to the defections, the PDP alleged that Governor Okpebholo gave each defector N2 million.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, condemned what he described as the reckless use of state resources to buy political support while critical sectors such as security, public safety, education, and healthcare remained in dire need of government intervention.

“The security crisis in the past few weeks has claimed the lives of at least 40 innocent Edo citizens, who were victims of brutality by herders, kidnappers, and other violent groups.

The activities of thugs and non-state actors who continue to harass, intimidate, and extort citizens of the state remain unchecked, leaving many residents in fear and causing a drastic fall in revenue generation,” Nehikhare stated.

“As a party, we remain confident that the judiciary will correct the injustice of September 21, 2024, and return the stolen mandate to the PDP and Asue Ighodalo, whom the people of Edo State overwhelmingly voted for in the last governorship election to bring an end to Okpebholo and the APC’s misrule,” the statement added.

