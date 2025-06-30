2027: Okpebholo Pledges Commitment To Giving Tinubu 2.5m Votes

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has pledged his commitment to delivering 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the SouthSouth Stakeholders Forum of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in Benin over the weekend, he said his administration is focused on bringing development to areas neglected by the previous government.

The event was attended by Cross River State Governor Bassey Out; the Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh; and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director Samuel Obuku, as well as former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva and Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Okpebholo said: “We have a President with capacity that is making money available for us to work. “He has embarked on critical reforms for the country Nigeria, things that you think are difficult, he is taking decisions on them.”