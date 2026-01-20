2027: Okowa Backs Tinubu’s Sustainable Agenda

Former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has backed President Bola Tinubu for steering Nigeria toward a more sustainable and stable economic future.

The former governor maintained that the President has deliberately and courageously led the country for common good despite the initial challenges associated with the ongoing reforms.

He said this in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.of the state yesterday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a N59.7 billion Uromi Junction Flyover, performed by his successor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori.

He explained that it was not his usual practice to attend commissioning or groundbreaking ceremonies after leaving office, but said the Agbor project touched him deeply and compelled his presence.

He said: ““People may choose not to acknowledge it, but the truth is that Mr President is engineering the Nigerian economy in the right direction. “Politics aside, Mr President is leading Nigeria towards a more sustainable future.

“There may be some pain at the beginning, but in a few years, the results will be evident, even while he is still in office.”