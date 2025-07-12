2027: Okorie Cautions APC Against Dismissing Opposition Coalition

Renowned legal luminary and former Technical Assistant to ex-Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Barrister Daniel Okorie, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to underestimate the emerging coalition of opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Abakaliki during an interaction with journalists, Okorie, who is also the founder of the OO Daniel Foundation, warned that the opposition coalition could become a formidable force if it matures beyond individual ambitions and embraces a unified, strategic approach.

He stressed that the credibility and potential of any opposition bloc would depend not merely on its formation but on the quality of its leadership.

“As it stands, I believe the coalition remains on a promising trajectory, but sustaining that momentum will require intentional sacrifice and smart political calculus,” he stated.

According to Okorie, “The threat posed by the emerging coalition will depend significantly on the calibre of candidates they present, the strength of their message, and the sincerity of their mission.”

He argued that recent electoral cycles had revealed a growing political awareness among Nigerians, and therefore, it would be politically unwise for the ruling APC to dismiss the coalition as insignificant.

“National politics has become increasingly complex. What the coalition brings to the table vision, unity, and integrity will determine its success,” he added.

Okorie also noted that the prevailing economic hardship and insecurity in the country have created conditions that favor opposition messaging, though he cautioned that public frustration alone would not guarantee electoral victory.

“This time presents a unique opportunity. The economic hardship and prevailing insecurity have already done a significant part of the campaign for the opposition, though that alone is not sufficient,” he remarked.

On the situation in Ebonyi State, Okorie commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his efforts in fostering unity and engaging stakeholders across political divides.

He described the governor’s inclusive approach as a step in the right direction, especially in consolidating development and political stability in the state.