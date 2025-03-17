2027: Okonkwo To Backs Single-Term Candidate, Pushes For Opposition Coalition

Share

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign spokesman, Kenneth Okonkwo on Sunday declared he would support either a southerner or a northerner willing to vacate office after a single four-year term in the 2027 presidential election.

Okonkwo, a veteran Nollywood actor, made this remark while speaking during the Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

According to him, his position is based on equity and fairness between the northern and southern regions of Nigeria, in line with the country’s unwritten rule of rotational presidency.

“Everybody should come together. It is something that can be discussed. Who is going to do four years will influence who I am going to support because I still believe in equity and justice,” he said.

The Nollywood star turned politician, who resigned from the Labour Party in February, also revealed he is open to joining a coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

New Telegraph gathered that talks of an opposition coalition are gaining momentum, particularly following the defection of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai from the ruling party to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Okonkwo criticises the APC-led government, describing it as incompetent and insisting that only a united opposition could defeat the ruling party.

“My game plan is simple. If the opposition is serious about taking power from this incompetent government, they must unite and act as one because that was exactly what the APC did in 2013, which helped them win in 2015.

“I believe in coalition. When I was leaving, I said I was open to discussions with every group to consolidate the opposition so that we can remove this government,” he added.

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 elections, political realignments continue to shape the race, with opposition figures strategizing how to challenge the incumbent administration.

