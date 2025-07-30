2027: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Dismisses Anti-Obi Narratives

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has disowned a viral statement claiming it warned former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and allegedly cautioned Northern leaders against backing his candidacy.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, dismissed the reports as entirely false and misleading, describing them as the work of political mischief-makers intent on sowing division and confusion.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo therefore wishes to use this opportunity to state in categorical and unambiguous terms that such a misleading and mischief-driven statement did not emanate from the dignified apex Igbo body,” the statement read

Chukwu reaffirmed that the current leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo—led by President-General Senator John Azuta Mbata, Deputy President-General Prince Okey Nwadinobi, and Secretary-General Emeka Sibeudu—would never make such “ignominious” statements, dismissing the viral post as entirely unrepresentative of the group’s stance.

Chukwu, while restating the organisation’s focus on fostering unity and contributing to national progress, noted, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is primarily committed to the general well-being of the Igbo nation and national development by extension through justice, fairness and equity.”

“It is nevertheless non-partisan and has not in any way taken any stand on the 2027 presidential election or adopted any presidential candidate.”

He also urged the public and media organisations to ignore statements issued by individuals exploiting the name of Ohanaeze for political advantage.