2027: Ohanaeze Lagos Declares Support For Tinubu

The Lagos State community of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday declared its full support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Chief Sunday Udeh, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, made this declaration during a reconciliation parley convened by Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting focused on fostering harmony between Yoruba and Igbo residents following recent demolitions in the state.

Speaking with the newsmen, Udeh urged both ethnic groups to continue living in peace and mutual respect, warning against sentiments capable of creating divisions.

READ ALSO

He described President Tinubu as an experienced leader who understands governance and deserves another term in 2027.

The Ohanaeze leader called on the Lagos State Government to continue engaging with the Igbo community and other ethnic groups to ensure inclusiveness and unity.

He noted that relations between Igbos and the Lagos government had become strained after the 2023 elections, but assured that renewed dialogue and collaboration would help strengthen mutual trust.

“We are not in doubt of his victory in 2027. We know our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, will win again.

“2027 is close. We know our party will take it. I am a member and will work for the party,” Udeh added.