2027: Ohafia Political Stakeholders Back Orji Kalu

The political stakeholders in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, comprising the OUK Movement, Reality Organisation, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have dismissed the August 2 communiqué issued by a group of self-proclaimed stakeholders, describing it as “A baseless, self-serving political stunt” by individuals lacking credibility and electoral value.

In a joint statement issued by Prince Emma Nwosu (Chairman), Hon. Emmanuel Joe (Secretary), Hon. Ojisi Iro Ogbaja (Leader), and Hon. Jackline Ume (Leader), the team accused the conveners of the said Ohafia stakeholders meeting of being “political wanderers” who have consistently failed to earn the trust of their constituents, yet now seek to dictate the political direction of Ohafia LGA and Abia North for personal gain.

Others, including Comrade Chidi Ukoha (Leader), Hon. Edward Okocha (Leader), Barr. Mbila Uma Ayi (Stakeholder), Hon. K.I. Uduma (Stakeholder) and Hon. Otuwe Kalu (Stakeholder) also alleged that some of those present at the meeting were former commissioners from a previous administration who, despite holding influential government positions, could not point to a single project or tangible achievement in their own wards.

The team maintained that Ohafia LGA has enjoyed a fair share of political representation in recent years, having produced a Deputy Governor for eight years and currently occupying the same position, as well as producing a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

The area, according to the stakeholders for Senator Kalu’s reelection, has also held and still holds the House of Representatives seat for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency and secured numerous federal and state appointments.

They further defended the representation of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whom they credited with delivering projects, infrastructure, and empowerment that previous senators failed to provide and warned that replacing a ranking senator like Kalu with a first-timer would weaken Abia North’s voice in the Senate and set the zone back politically.

“Abia North cannot afford to trade proven leadership for empty promises, fake equity, and recycled failures masquerading as stakeholders,” the statement read.

“What we need is a strong, tested, and experienced voice in Abuja. That leader remains Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

The Tripartite Team commended Kalu’s record of completed and ongoing projects in Ohafia LGA, including road networks, school construction and renovation, and empowerment programmes, insisting that elections are won through the confidence of the people who have seen real results, not through propaganda or press statements.