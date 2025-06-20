2027: Ogunjebe Urges Tinubu, APC To Tackle Insecurity, Revive Economy

Share

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Oladayo Ogunjebe has admonished President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the economy improves ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement he personally signed and issued in Lagos to newsmen, Ogunjebe also urged the leadership of the APC across the country to resolve all manner of grievances within the party if it wishes to retain power come 2027.

Ogunjebe in the statement urged President Tinubu to consider the plights of the average Nigerian with regards to his economic status, saying the impacts of the series of reforms being carried out by the government are rubbing off negatively on the people.

While stating that the call on both the party and government were borne out of genuine intention and not out of mischief, Ogunjebe stated that with the situation of things, it would be very difficult to sell the party to the electorate come 2027.

“I am using this medium to call on our leader and father to do more to ensure that the people feel less of the heat emanating from the series of economic reforms being carried out by the government.

“The government in my own reckoning should come out with a comprehensive practical palliative solution that would mitigate the impacts of these reforms on our people,” he said.

Though Ogunjebe admitted that the reforms are necessary tools needed to rework the country to the path of sustainable development and goals, he however added that “As we speak, the common man on the street is finding it extremely hard and difficult to survive in Nigeria. He needs the urgent succor.

“For me, without this, it would be extremely difficult to sell our party again to the masses if they feel that the APC led government has left them behind economically in the scheme of things.”

Turning to the leadership of the party, Ogunjebe urged the leadership of the APC, especially at the national level to ensure that all grievances within the party amongst members are resolved so that all and sundry within would be on the same page come 2027 when electioneering will begin.

According to him, “There appear to be misgivings within the ranks of the party from the national level down to the ward with many stakeholders feeling left behind in the scheme of things.

“Most members of the party are not feeling like stakeholders any longer and I urge the leadership of the APC to look into this.”

Share