2027: Ogun West’ll Present Yayi For Gov’ship, Oladele Tells Yewa Union

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, on Monday revealed that the preferred governorship candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Ogun State, in 2027 would be Senator Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, better known as Yayi.

New Telegraph reports that Senator Adeola represents Ogun West in the 10th Senate.

Oladele, who spoke on Wednesday when the Yewa Descendants Union (YDU) indigenes resident in Abuja paid him a courtesy call in his office, said Ogun West would not squander her chance for governorship come 2027.

Speaking at the meeting, Oladele described the Union as a rallying platform for collective progress, noting that its steady growth over the years has positioned it as one of the most influential indigenous nationality organisations in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the Union has played a stabilising role in promoting cultural identity, mutual support, and constructive engagement among its members.

According to him, the strength, credibility, and relevance of the Yewa Descendants Union are clearly reflected in the calibre of its membership, which includes seasoned professionals, technocrats, entrepreneurs, and senior federal civil servants who are making meaningful contributions to national development across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

On the forthcoming general elections, Oladele assured the Union that political leaders and stakeholders in Ogun West are united in their determination to present a single consensus governorship candidate.

He said the resolve of the zone is anchored on unity of purpose, strategic coordination, and the collective interest of the people.

He said, “The march for progress is on,” adding that by the grace of God, “we shall overcome” without dissenting voices, as Ogun West is determined not to squander what he described as its best opportunity yet in the state’s political history.

While acknowledging that some individuals have expressed interest in the governorship race, Oladele stressed that Ogun West would have no difficulty rallying behind the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, whom he described as the strongest and most influential aspirant for the governorship seat.

“While it is natural in a democracy for individuals to express interest, Ogun West will have no difficulty supporting Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, who is by far the strongest, most experienced, and most influential aspirant for the governorship seat.

He has the political capital, legislative pedigree, grassroots acceptance, and national reach required to effectively lead Ogun State,” Oladele said.

He urged members of the Yewa Descendants Union to remain focused, inclusive, and steadfast in promoting unity and political maturity, stressing that cohesion among stakeholders remains the most potent tool for achieving political relevance, sustainable development, and a stronger collective future for Ogun West as the 2027 elections draw nearer.