2027: Ogun West Will Produce One Consensus Candidate – Oladele

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has assured stakeholders from Ogun West Senatorial District that the zone will present a single consensus candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship election, stressing that unity within the district is non-negotiable.

Oladele, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, gave the assurance in Abuja last Wednesday during an interactive session with leaders of Yewa Defenders, a socio-political group from the district, who paid him a courtesy visit to express concerns over emerging political developments capable of dividing Ogun West ahead of the election.

While urging stakeholders not to be distracted by certain elements of dissent or defiance, Oladele described divergent opinions as a normal feature of democracy but insisted that the district would ultimately close ranks.

He said, “Don’t work yourselves up about a certain cluster of dissent or defiant voices you may be hearing. That’s the beauty of democracy, but I can assure you that when the chips are down, Ogun West will speak with one voice and unite behind one candidate.”

Speaking on the political trajectory of Ogun West and the leadership of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), Oladele noted that the district has benefitted significantly from the senator’s visibility, experience and extensive statewide networks. He described Senator Adeola as a unifying force whose political capital has strengthened the zoning argument in favour of Ogun West.

According to him, Senator Yayi’s performance in the National Assembly, his developmental interventions across Ogun State and his broad acceptability beyond Ogun West have repositioned the district as a serious contender in the 2027 race.

“Ogun West is no longer asking for inclusion from a position of weakness. With leaders like Senator Yayi, the district has demonstrated capacity, competence and readiness to lead,” Oladele stated.

He warned that internal divisions could undermine the district’s long-standing aspiration to produce the next governor of Ogun State.

“Fragmentation will only weaken our chances, and we are not ready to take any chances at all. We are going to have a zero-tolerance policy because Ogun West cannot afford to scuttle its best chance ever,” he added.

Oladele further noted that Ogun West possesses the political maturity, human capital and moral justification to seek the governorship, describing the moment as a historic opportunity that must be carefully managed.

He called on political leaders, traditional rulers, youth organisations and professionals across the district to subordinate personal ambitions to collective interest and commit to broad-based consultations aimed at producing a widely acceptable candidate.

According to him, beyond zoning considerations, the eventual flag bearer must demonstrate competence, capacity and a clear development vision capable of earning support across all three senatorial districts of Ogun State.

Responding on behalf of the group, the President of Yewa Defenders, Mr Temitope Amusan, said the assurances given by Oladele had strengthened the resolve of stakeholders to pursue unity and consensus.

“We are fully aligned with the position that Ogun West must not be divided at this critical moment. The message is clear: unity is non-negotiable. And just as you had stated before, Sen. Yayi remains the most formidable aspirant in Ogun West,” Amusan said.

He added that leaders across Yewa and the wider Ogun West were prepared to consult widely and support a credible candidate capable of winning statewide and delivering good governance.

Amusan also disclosed that Yewa Defenders would continue grassroots mobilisation to promote harmony, discourage divisive tendencies and support leaders, including Senator Yayi, who have demonstrated commitment to the progress of Ogun West.

He expressed confidence that sustained dialogue, discipline and collective sacrifice would enable Ogun West to present a formidable and united front as preparations for the 2027 governorship election gather momentum.