2027: Ogun PDP Backs Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

The Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2023 governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, on Monday declared their support for President Bola Tinubu as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The party made this declaration in a statement issued by its State Chairman, Abayomi Tella, in Sagamu during the official campaign flag-off and inauguration of the campaign council for Bolarinwa Oluwole, the PDP candidate in the forthcoming Remo Federal Constituency bye-election.

New Telegraph reports that Oluwole is vying to succeed the late Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who represented the Remo Federal Constituency until her death in January.

Addressing party members at the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Tella explained that the decision to support Tinubu is because he’s from the Southwest.

“We will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Though he is in the opposition, let us support our own from the Southwest. Our support is for Tinubu, and we will stand by him. We are ready to give him our votes. The whole of the Southwest will give him our votes.

“We are going to support him. We will give him our votes. All we want in that election is fairness and justice,” Tella said.

Reacting to the defection of the party’s former governorship running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, and other members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Tella dismissed the move as inconsequential.

He argued that most of those who left lack substantial political relevance and would have little to no impact on the PDP’s prospects in the state.

“Do not be discouraged by the defections. Those who left—what did they contribute to the party? Even their polling units they couldn’t deliver. We are not moved by that,” he stressed

Also speaking at the event, Ladi Adebutu stated that the Ogun PDP harbours no resentment toward President Tinubu or his candidacy.

However, he criticised Governor Dapo Abiodun for what he described as poor governance and pledged that the PDP would mount a strong challenge against the ruling APC in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.