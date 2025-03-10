Share

Popular Nigerian Pastor, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje has opened up on his intention to join the 2027 presidential race.

Making his intention known while speaking with his congregants during a worship session at his church, Odumeje said what the country needs is a young leader, and he is considering coming out to contest.

According to the man of God, the aim would be to replace all the leaders who have become too old to run the country.

He stated that he knew what the masses needed and would deliver their desires. Odumeje said, “We need a young leader in this country, and I think I’m coming out. A digital leader, not old cargoes. I think I will come out for president. Are you ready for me? Odumeje for the president” Watch video with link

