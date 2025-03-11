2027: Odumeje ‘Indabosky’ Declares For President

Share

Popular Onitsha-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje, has stirred fresh excitement in the political space by declaring to run for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027.

The controversial pastor, who leads the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, made the announcement during a sermon, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

In his characteristic energetic and dramatic style, Odumeje proclaimed that it was time for him to join politics, emphasizing the urgent need for young and digital-minded leaders to take charge of the nation’s affairs.

According to him, past and present leaders have failed to move Nigeria forward due to their age and lack of vision.

He asserted that the country needs vibrant, resilient, and forward-thinking leader to usher in real progress. “We need a young leader in this country, and I think I’m coming out.”

