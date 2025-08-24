2027: Ode Dismisses Plot To Replace Him As Alia’s Running Mate

Benue State Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode, has dismissed circulating rumours suggesting that Governor Hyacinth Alia may replace him as his running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Speaking with journalists during the funeral of the late Mama Elizabeth Apochi in Owukpa community, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Ode described the speculation as “baseless and intended to sow confusion among the people of Benue South Senatorial District.”

“I want to make it clear that these rumours are unfounded and should be disregarded,” he stated.

The deputy governor debunked claims that Governor Alia is considering replacing him with Hon. Ojotu Ojema, the PDP lawmaker representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, or with any other individual.

He also cautioned political actors and social media commentators against dragging traditional institutions into political disputes, particularly the revered throne of the Idoma nation’s paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Elaigwu Odogbo John.

Ode urged political stakeholders to remain focused on the Alia administration’s development agenda rather than being distracted by falsehoods that threaten peace and unity in the zone.

He emphasized his cordial relationship with Hon. Ojema and his family, noting that if the lawmaker decides to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would be warmly welcomed.

“Benue South is predominantly controlled by the APC, and Hon. Ojema is currently the only member of the House of Representatives from the zone who is not in our party. His inclusion would further strengthen the APC in the area,” Ode said.

The deputy governor further called for unity among political actors in Idoma land, warning against attempts to create division. He urged residents to place their trust in God and encouraged eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to update their voter status ahead of the next elections.