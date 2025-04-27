2027: Oborevwori, Okowa Defection Will Strengthen APC In S’South — Abe

Share

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has reacted to the defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, the entire state cabinet, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Abe who spoke on Sunday said the recent defection in the state will significantly bolster the party’s support base in the South-South region ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Abe, who is also the Chairman of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), made this known in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Parry Benson.

He described the development as a sign that Nigeria’s democracy is flourishing under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC, noting that true democracy thrives when citizens enjoy the freedom of association and choice.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigerians have witnessed a substantial increase in the resources available to states, and serious-minded governors have been able to utilise that advantage for the benefit of their people,” Abe said.

“This is the merit that Governor Oborevwori and his team have recognised and decided to leverage, moving Delta State closer to the centre to accelerate development. It is a step in the right direction and I commend him.”

Abe further referenced the 2007 defection of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while serving as a sitting Vice President, arguing that the decisions of Governor Oborevwori and former Governor Okowa to join the APC are appropriate and will ultimately benefit the people of Delta State and the broader South-South geopolitical zone.

He also criticized those accusing President Tinubu of promoting a one-party state, stating that it is neither the responsibility nor the obligation of the president and the APC to foster opposition against themselves.

“It is wrong for anyone to blame President Tinubu for strengthening his party. Critics should stop playing the victim,” he added.

Senator Abe called on APC leaders in Delta State, including Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Festus Keyamo, Chief Ayeni, and others, to rally around Governor Oborevwori and his team to ensure their smooth integration into the party.

He stressed that the APC, under President Tinubu’s leadership, remains broad and inclusive enough to accommodate all Nigerians.

