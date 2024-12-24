2027: Oborevwori Gets Oshimill South Endorsement

Share

The people of Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State has passed a vote of confidence on service delivery of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and endorsed him for eight years in office.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the locality, which harbours Asaba, the state capital, Ogbueshi Chike Ofosiokwu, stated this during the inauguration of the ultra-modern Oko Event Centre by the council Chairman, Obi Kelvin Ezenyili and the flag off N50 million empowerment programme for women and youths of the council. He said the momentum with which the governor had embarked on legacy projects deserves commendation.

This came barely 24 hours after the chairman of the United Bank of Africa (UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu, shared 1,800 bags of rice to over 5,000 families across the seven wards of Onicha-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

Ofosiokwu told the wife of the Governor, Mrs Tobore, the founder of ‘Our Mata Foundation’, who commissioned the Center, the Governor’s deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and the mammoth crowd, which comprised supporters.

