2027: Oborevwori Directs Political Appointees To Resign By March 31

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon.Elder Sheriff Oborevwori has directed that all political appointees who intend to contest elective offices in the forthcoming 2027 general elections should resign their appointments on or before March 31st, 2026.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Dr Kingsley Eze Emu, the directive is pursuant to the provisions of Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as the timetable issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The statement added that the resignation requirement applies to all categories of political appointees who wish to participate in the forthcoming party primaries or seek nomination for any elective office and they include: Honourable Commissioners, Advisers, Directors-General, Executive Assistants to the Governor, Senior Special Assistants to the Governor, Special Assistants to the Governor, Personal Assistants to the Governor as well as all other Political Appointees in the State.

The affected officials are required to submit their formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government not later than March 31st, 2026, and hand them over to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior career officer in their Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs).

The statement urged all concerned appointees to take note of this directive and ensure strict compliance.