The supporters of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, at Ohafia and Uzuakoli towns of Aba, Umuahia, Abia State, have appealed to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, amid his plan to vie for office in 2027.

Speaking to the press in Umuahia, Dr Chibuzor Obieseli, a supporter and coordinator of Obidients in the state, pleaded with Atiku to forgo his 2027 presidential ambition to support Obi’s reformative plans for Nigeria.

Obieseli further described the former governor of Anambra State as the perfect candidate to move the state forward, adding that Nigeria needs an Obi for a quick fix, and in the interest of all

He said, “He has the pedigree, track record, integrity, and national appeal. Obi has shown exemplary leadership.

“His lifestyle and passion for the masses are worth emulating. He is a man of character, integrity, and compassion. That’s why we are celebrating him.”

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Obidient loyalist praised Atiku and other opposition figures for the new coalition but advised that the Presidential ticket be given to the south.

“We thank those behind the formation of the coalition. But we appeal that the coalition should consider Obi for its presidential ticket because he has the national appeal needed to uproot the ruling APC.”

“We plead with Atiku to please step aside for Obi. Atiku has tried his best for Nigeria, but his greatest sacrifice and gift to Nigeria will be to support Obi to get the ADC presidential ticket in 2027 so that Nigeria can move forward.”

“Nigeria needs an Obi for a quick fix, and in the interest of all. He has what is needed to pull Nigeria out of the woods!”

Amid the birthday rally, Obieseli described the benevolent and noble nature of the celebrant. “We haven’t seen a politician in Nigeria today who is as clean and transparent as he. If one comes up tomorrow, we will also celebrate the person, but for now, we haven’t seen any.”