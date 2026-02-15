2027: Obi Urges Citizens To Join Him To Rescue Nigeria

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to set aside their differences and unite to rescue the country ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi said the “Operation Rescue Nigeria” project is not about him as an individual but about the collective destiny of future generations who will suffer the consequences of what he described as decades of bad governance.

“The current administration has taken more loans than previous administrations, and most of these loans will be repaid between 2045 and 2050, when many of those who plunged the country into this indebtedness will no longer be around,” he added.

The former governor spoke in Uyo at the Obidient Conference and official declaration for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with the theme, “Activating the PO Effect in ADC.” He warned that election rigging would not be tolerated in 2027.

According to him, Nigeria must get it right in 2027, stressing that election results must be transmitted online in real time.

“Democracy must work. I left the Labour Party when I was informed that as long as I remained in the party, INEC would not recognise its leadership, and that the federal government did not want me on the ballot. But I want to assure you that I will contest the coming election, even if it holds in their bedroom, and if they don’t want to transmit the results, we will transmit them for them,” he said.

Obi assured that his administration would invest heavily in the education and health sectors if elected, noting that most developed countries achieved greatness through intentional investment in education. He added that he would work to pull people out of poverty in order to reduce criminality.

The presidential aspirant said he would tour the entire country, including higher institutions, to assess the real challenges on the ground. He stressed that he wants to help fix Nigeria while he still has the strength to undertake difficult tasks, adding that those joining him must prioritise the future and wellbeing of the people.

He promised to reduce corruption, saying the menace would drop significantly once leaders and their families have nothing to do with corrupt practices.

“When I became governor of Anambra State, I advised my wife to forget the Office of the First Lady because we were not elected together. I approved over 100 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) for government lands but kept none for myself or my family. If you find any, petition me to the appropriate authority,” he said.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the Obidient Movement worldwide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, urged Nigerians to mobilise across the country ahead of the 2027 general election and channel their energy into the African Democratic Congress as a vehicle for transformation and victory.

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Ben Smith, urged members to remain united in pursuit of their goal, warning that divisions or factionalisation could derail the dream of a new Nigeria.

“The 2027 presidential election is not about an individual but about a generation, jobs for the youth, security for our families, dignity for workers, and hope for every Nigerian,” he said.