2027: Obi Submits One-Term Proposal To Coalition

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, has disclosed that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has submitted his one-term proposal to the coalition for consideration.

It would be recalled that Obi, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, have formed a coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The coalition on Tuesday adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the vehicle for its ambition.

Yunusa said Obi has laid down his proposal before the coalition for consideration.

READ ALSO

He added that although the single term is not enshrined in the constitution, Obi believes that four years is enough to implement his ideas.

“We have presented it to the coalition. It is there for them to make a decision. But we are confident it can work. This is a pronouncement rooted in integrity, and Peter Obi embodies that. What Nigeria needs now are leaders with integrity,” Tanko said.