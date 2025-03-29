2027: Obi Speaks On Defecting To APC

Share

The former governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has denied reports circulating on some news outlets that he is planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi who took to his verifed X handle on Saturday to refute the claims, insisted that he has no involvement in any APC gathering and has no intention of joining the party.

Addressing the circulating rumours, Obi distanced himself from political blackmail and manipulation, reiterating that his political philosophy is based on integrity and issue-driven discourse.

He emphasized that he remains committed to fair and ethical politics, making it clear that he has no plans to join the APC now or in the future.

“I have come across a report circulating on social media regarding an APC gathering where my name was mentioned. Let me make it unequivocally clear: I do not engage in toxic politics, blackmail, or any form of political manipulation. My name should not be associated with such narratives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, both now and in the future, I am not a member of the APC, nor am I an intending member. My stance on politics has always been rooted in integrity, fairness, and issue-based engagement,” he said.

Obi also urged political parties to prioritize competence, capacity, and compassion when selecting candidates, stressing that leadership should be about service to the people.

“I firmly believe that all political parties should assess aspirants solely on their competence, capacity, and compassion—qualities essential for building a better Anambra and a better Nigeria.”

Regarding former PDP governorship candidate Valentine Ozigbo, who recently switched parties, Obi maintained that all aspirants should be evaluated on their leadership qualities rather than political affiliations.

The former LP presidential flagbearer concluded his statement by calling for free and fair primaries across all political parties, urging stakeholders to reject divisive and toxic politics.

“I wish all political parties the very best in conducting free and fair primaries, and I call on all stakeholders to uphold justice throughout the process. We must reject toxic politics, for that is the only path to achieving the democratic nation we currently lack.”

“By doing so, we will move closer to the new Nigeria we seek.”

The clarification comes amid ongoing political realignments ahead of upcoming elections, with several politicians switching parties. However, Obi remains steadfast in his position, reaffirming his commitment to ethical leadership and national development.

