2027: Obi Focused On New Nigeria Agenda –POMR

Peter Obi Media Reach( POMR) has dismissed the report purporting that the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi denies running to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and reaffirmed his commitment to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The media office also said there is no truth in another report claiming that Obi has been offered the position of the National Organising Secretary (NOS) in the ADC.

“Neither of the two purported statements originated from Obi or his media office,” the statement added. In a statement by Ibrahim Umar, its Spokesman, POMR said the reports were mere speculations, and added that Obi has remained focused on his mission for the establishment of a new Nigeria of our dreams.

“Peter Obi has been unequivocal in his position in the ongoing coalition and didn’t need anyone to put words into his mouth,” the statement said.

It stated that Obi remained focused on his mission but would not accept anybody attributing a statement to him just to satisfy their devious agenda.