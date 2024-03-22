2027: Obi, El-Rufai Join Force In SDP To Tackle Tinubu – Bwala

Former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has alleged that the 2023 Labour Party (LP,) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is plotting to unite with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Bwala who made the revelation via his official X handle said Obi’s move followed the decision of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), to take over the LP from Julius Abure’s leadership.

According to him, the coalition can’t give President Bola Tinubu sleepless nights ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

He wrote: “BREAKING-Peter Obi @PeterObi allegedly planning to unite with El-rufai @elrufai in Social Democratic Party as Nigerian Labour Congress set to take ownership and custody of their political party, the @NgLabour.

“Recall that there was a judgment of the court that states that Nigeria Labour Congress owns Labour Party. NLC is now prepared to take custody of that party.

“Twist and turns in the coming days. But all that will not give sleepless nights to @officialABAT who himself has his magic wands to wield.”

This is coming when El-Rufai had visited the headquarters of the SDP in Abuja.

El-Rufai paid a consultation visit to the SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

According to the source, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, described El-Rufa’i as a friend with high political pedigree and added that Nigeria needed transformational leaders like him.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain was received by the members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.