2027: Obi Dismisses Coalition Deal With Atiku

Following a report on a possible coalition among opposition leaders to unseat President Tinubu in 2027, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said that the only coalition he is interested in is the one against hunger, poverty, bad healthcare, and education in Nigeria.

The Former Anambra Governor made this known during a visit to the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kubwa in Abuja on Monday, emphasising that he was not desperate for any position.

Obi dismissed a deal to run as a vice presidential candidate in 2027, insisting that those saying he had an agreement to deputise anyone were playing politics of selfish ambitions detrimental to the growth of the country.

Obi, who also made a financial donation to a school project in the diocese, said that because the government has failed woefully to deliver free and qualitative basic education, the church had had to bear the huge burden.

Commenting on exchanging pleasantries with Tinubu during the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday, Obi said that he was not an enemy of the President and only accorded the necessary courtesy to him in Rome as protocol demanded.

He reemphasised that the only enemy he has is corruption and corrupt leaders who have made life difficult for the Nigerian people.

