July 10, 2025
2027: Obi Didn’t Make Labour Party, We Made Him, Says Arabambi

The Labour Party has dismissed claims that its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, elevated the party to national prominence, insisting instead that it was the party’s credibility and goodwill that gave Obi a viable platform.

In an interview, ‘Morning Brief’ on Channels Television, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi, argued that the perception of Obi as the force behind the party’s rise was a false narrative fuelled by emotion and political convenience.

Obi did not make the Labour Party, the Labour Party made Peter Obi, Arabambi declared. He was just a child of circumstance.

The End SARS protest, Nigerians frustration with APC and PDP, and our party’s clean record gave him a platform. That’s what brought him visibility.

