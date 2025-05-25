2027: Obi Can’t Diminish Tinubu’s Re-election Alone – Primate Ayodele

Share

Primate Elijah Ayodele, Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, does not possess the capacity to single-handedly undermine President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Speaking in a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, on Sunday, Primate Ayodele emphasised that it would take the strategic involvement of three influential individuals to pose a substantial threat to President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Primate Ayodele acknowledged that, despite criticism, President Tinubu has made more progress in governance compared to his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and possesses the potential to deliver stronger results if re-elected in 2027.

Primate Ayodele issued a prophetic caution to the presidency, highlighting the North as a potential pivot point in the 2027 electoral landscape.

He warned that internal betrayal and strategic missteps could jeopardise President Tinubu’s chances unless proactive steps are taken.

According to the renowned cleric, “Peter Obi alone cannot weaken President Tinubu’s ambition. Obi alone cannot be President of the country, and the coalition hasn’t gotten the people it needs to weaken President Tinubu’s second-term ambition,” Ayodele stated.

“Tinubu has worked more than Buhari, and he will do better for his second term if Nigerians allow him to win,” Ayodele said. “But the involvement of three certain people will weaken his victory.”

“Tinubu must work on the North very well so that he won’t be betrayed by those whom he believes,” Ayodele advised. “If Tinubu doesn’t put the right people in some positions, his victory will be truncated, especially in the North, even though he is ready.”

The cleric also hinted that President Tinubu must undertake three specific actions—yet to be disclosed—to ensure a successful bid for re-election.

“He must do three things for him to win. There will be a lot of difference in the 2027 election, and it’s only three people who can weaken him,” Ayodele concluded.

As Nigeria moves closer to its 2027 general elections, political stakeholders and analysts alike are keeping a close watch on emerging coalitions and alliances. While Peter Obi remains a key figure in the opposition, Ayodele’s revelation suggests that the electoral equation may become more complex with the entry of yet-unrevealed political players.

This prophecy adds a new layer of intrigue to Nigeria’s political future, particularly as debates around leadership, governance, and national unity intensify.

