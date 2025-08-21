2027: Obi-Atiku Coalition Could Weaken APC Victory – Alancha

Ahead of the 2027 Presidential election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha, has warned that a possible alliance between the 2023 candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, could weaken the ruling party’s winning chances.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Wednesday, Alancha revealed that if Obi and Atiku can align and have a consensus amongst themselves and agree on a single ticket, “It’s going to deplete our support base.”

The APC chieftain further advised President Bola Tinubu against retaining the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2027, insisting it could erode the party’s national appeal.

Alancha argued that retaining the Muslim-Muslim ticket would present the opposition with an easy campaign tool.

“In 2027, the dynamics may not be the same as what happened in 2023. If Peter Obi and Atiku can align, have a consensus amongst themselves and agree on a single ticket.

“I’m telling you it’s going to deplete our support base because, at the table, they already have over 13 to 14 million votes.

“It is not too early in the day because preparation precedes manifestation. If you’re not preparing to succeed, then you must have been planning to fail.

“What we are telling the President, as members of the APC and as citizens in touch with the grassroots, is that there may be quietness now, but when campaigns commence, there are going to be serious issues,” he warned.

“If the Muslim-Muslim ticket is retained, it’s going to pose a threat and deplete our support base. The opposition coalition is not sleeping; they are working very seriously. If Obi and Atiku come together, we are talking almost 14 million votes against our eight million votes from the 2023 general elections,” he noted.