The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, on Friday advocated a single term of five years for the office of the President of Nigeria.

Obi, who paid a visit to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the Government House, said a single term in office would make the occupier know that they have a job to do within the limited time available.

The economic expert further noted that this was the practice in South Korea, where the president cannot seek re-election after a single term of five years in office.

According to him, the practice of governing for one year and using the remaining years in office to plan for re-election should stop.

‘If I have the opportunity, we should stop having a second tenure for presidents. It should be five years.”

“That is what is in South Korea, so people come in and know that they have a job to do.

“What people do now is to be president for one year and use the rest of the year thinking about the next tenure.

“Let’s stop it, let’s face the real job,” he said.