The proposed joint presidential ticket between the 2023 Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have reached an advanced stage, as both political heavyweights on Saturday constituted a joint committee to drive the realisation of the proposed alliance under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to a senior party official, the Obi–Kwankwaso partnership was initiated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is said to be playing a central role in facilitating discussions between both camps.

The source noted that Obasanjo not only endorsed Obi’s defection to the ADC but also urged the former Anambra State governor to align with Kwankwaso in order to secure the party’s presidential and vice-presidential tickets.

Recall that Obasanjo had openly supported Obi during the 2023 presidential election, mobilising nationwide backing for him against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In an open letter dated January 1, 2023, the former president wrote: “None of the contestants is a saint, but when one compares their character, antecedents, understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality they can bring to bear, and the great effort required to stay focused on the job—particularly looking at where the country is today—and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi, as a mentee, has an edge.”

Kwankwaso, on his part, previously served as Minister of Defence during Obasanjo’s second term in office.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has been openly critical of the presidential ambition of his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Currently, Atiku, Obi, and a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, are presidential aspirants within the ADC, while efforts are ongoing to formally bring Kwankwaso into the party.

Before defecting to the ADC, Obi had pledged to serve a single term if elected president, after which Kwankwaso publicly indicated his willingness to serve as vice-presidential candidate.

Although Kwankwaso is yet to officially join the ADC, sources confirmed that the alliance talks with Obi are already in motion.

A senior party figure said Obasanjo has also been linking Obi with influential northern stakeholders to strengthen the partnership.

The source said: “We’re aware of the alliance, though Kwankwaso is not in our party yet. Former President Obasanjo is the one who connected the two of them (Obi and Kwankwaso), and he is committed to their alliance.

“The former president believes in Obi and has been speaking with some northern leaders on the need for them to see reason in the alliance.”

Further findings showed that a joint committee has been established by Obi and Kwankwaso to mobilise internal support within the ADC for the proposed ticket.

A source within Obi’s camp confirmed that the committee was set up about a month ago with a mandate to develop strategies for securing the joint ticket.

“We’re no longer at the talking stage; we have moved ahead. A committee has been set up for the alliance and things are taking shape,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the National Legal Adviser of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and a leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Magaji Ibrahim, said Kwankwaso was ready to work with Obi in any capacity.

Ibrahim, who said he is a member of the committee, noted that discussions had advanced significantly.

“There is ongoing discussion between Kwankwaso and Obi, and a committee is actually in place for the actualisation of the alliance. The committee is from both sides, and I am a member.

“We are ready to work together either for the first or second position. The central point is to salvage the nation,” he added.

On Kwankwaso’s possible defection to the ADC, Ibrahim said engagements were ongoing between the party leadership and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“We are discussing with them (ADC leaders) at the moment. There is a move to meet us, but we’re yet to meet,” he said.