2027: OAK Centre Trains Journalists On AI To Curb Misinformation

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Oak Centre has embarked on a high-level capacitybuilding workshop for journalists, to reinforce Nigeria’s preparedness to meet the challenges of AI-enabled disinformation and strengthening the integrity of democratic institutions.

Training Coordinator at the Oak Centre, Samuel Ter Vincent who spoke at the capacity workshop organised for the Senate Press Corps yesterday in Abuja themed, “Inside the Chamber: Reporting in the Age of AI Disorder,”announced plans to expand the programme to journalists nationwide.

He said: “The Chamber is where laws are made, but the press gallery is where public understanding is shaped. “In the age of AI disorder, that understanding must be rooted in verified truth. The credibility of legislative reporting is not just a professional asset, it is a safeguard for democracy itself.”