The 2027 presidential election is gradually drawing the interest of top political figures, as former Minister of State for Education and two-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has announced his intention to join the list of those contesting for the number one position on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Declaring his presidential bid on Monday, January 19, Nwajiuba said Nigeria’s current challenges require leadership driven by clear policies, effective negotiation skills, and a strong grassroots political structure rather than rhetoric.

According to a statement from his office on Monday, his years in the legislature, the executive arm of government, and key national institutions have equipped him with a broad understanding of governance and public finance.

The former minister is expected to focus his campaign on education reform, economic stabilisation, and rebuilding public trust in government institutions.

Nwajiuba’s entry into the race under the ADC platform will definitely add a new dimension to the evolving presidential contest, particularly as smaller parties seek to present alternative leadership choices to Nigerians.

The statement read, “Nwajiuba, a seasoned lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989 and a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), enters the race with a message anchored on what he describes as a “competence-first” approach to leadership.

His declaration signals the entry of a candidate who is positioning experience, policy depth, and institutional knowledge at the centre of national governance.

“With his declaration, Nwajiuba joins a growing list of aspirants aiming to shape the national conversation ahead of the next general election, as debates around competence, experience, and inclusive governance continue to gain momentum.”