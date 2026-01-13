2027: NSA To Decide Date For Kano Gov’s Defection To APC

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is said to be heading a special committee that will determine a tentative date that would see to the decamping of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Speaking on phone, Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano, Zakari Sarina, said the decamping would surely takes place as soon as possible, however the date and time will be determined by the NSA who is the Chairman of the committee.

Sabrina said: “We have a special committee set to determine a beffiting decamping of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and as soon as the arrangement are completed they would announce date and time.”

He said the Committee is working hand in hands with both the APC office in Kano and the State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir, adding it is going to be a special occasion that would see the changing of the governor’s party.