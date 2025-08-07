2027: NPC Endorses Tinubu/Shettima Ticket

Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) warning against premature political campaigns, the Northern Progressives Coalition (NPC) has declared its endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for re-election in 2027.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Usman Abdullahi, Convener of the coalition, described the Tinubu-Shettima administration as “the most dependable leadership Nigeria has had in its 65 years of independence.”

The NPC, which claims representation across the 19 northern states, stated that the administration has “significantly uplifted Northern Nigeria through targeted reforms and inclusive policies.”

According to Abdullahi, the government has tackled long-standing issues of systemic underdevelopment, political marginalisation, economic disenfranchisement, and infrastructure neglect in the region.

“For too long, the North has been reduced to sterile data that fails to capture the harsh realities — from Bauchi to Zamfara, Taraba to Sokoto. Yet, in less than two years, Tinubu and Shettima have brought a ray of hope, delivering visionary policies that prioritise the North as a crucial pillar in Nigeria’s national architecture,” he said.

He cited the establishment of an Oncology Centre in Katsina State under the National Cancer Care Expansion Policy, noting that it has helped reduce the number of cancer patients traveling to Lagos or Abuja for treatment.

Abdullahi also highlighted the National Student Loan Scheme, stating that 55 percent of the 396,000 beneficiaries are from the North, receiving over ₦45 billion of the ₦77 billion disbursed by the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“Education reforms have been a cornerstone, with over 120 learning centers set up across Northern senatorial districts, all equipped with solar power and safe water systems,” he said.

He further mentioned that the administration’s partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has revitalized 101 Almajiri and Tsangaya schools in states such as Bauchi, Niger, Kaduna, and Kano.

Additionally, the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) has drafted a national policy, and a proposed Almajiri Health Scheme is underway to provide health insurance for enrolled children, aligning health and education.

The coalition also pointed to major infrastructure projects in the region, including: The ₦740.79 billion Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road, The 1,068km Sokoto–Badagry highway, The ₦305 billion Abuja–Lokoja–Benin Road dualisation, Dredging of the River Niger around Lokoja, Bode Saadu–Kaima–Kosubosu Road, funded by BUA Group.

“These are not mere promises but projects with budgetary backing and visible progress,” Abdullahi said.

The group also commended the administration’s removal of fuel subsidy, describing it as a “painful but necessary sacrifice” that exposed corrupt cabals, while supporting broader tax reforms, agro-processing initiatives, and VAT exemptions for small-scale traders, all of which, they believe, will further empower Northern agricultural communities.

“No other president/vice president pairing has understood the North’s developmental needs like Tinubu and Shettima,” Abdullahi declared.