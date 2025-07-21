2027: Nothing Wrong With Coalition, Says Cardinal Okpaleke

Cardinal Peter Okpaleke has backed the political coalition and realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, the coalition it is a process of finding lasting solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria. Okpaleke, who spoke after the thanksgiving and 55th birthday celebration of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Valentine Ozigbo at the St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral Ekwulobia in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State dismissed claims that the coalition is overheating of the polity.

He said: “It is not a burden at all and there is always movement, movement between people and even among animals.

“So, as you continue to live your life you continue to reflect, move left move right and if are not comfortable with where you are standing, you have to adjust.

“So, realignment is nothing new even on our beds when you stay on this side and you are not comfortable you move to the other side of the bed.

“So it is part of the efforts to find a solution for the challenges of Nigeria so there would always be that movement until we get it right so those who feel that it is a burned may not have appreciated.