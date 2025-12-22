2027: North’ll Support President’s Second‑Term Ambition, Says Yari

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, has said the electorate in the northern region of Nigeria would fully support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Yari made the assertion at his installation ceremony as Obaloyin of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Obaloyin Akeem Owoade yesterday in Oyo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Seyi Tinubu, the Son of President Bola Tinubu, was also installed as Okanlomo of Yorubaland by Oba Owoade at the event.

According to Yari, President Tinubu was instrumental to the victory of the late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 paving the way for his two terms in office.

He said: “The message is very clear. The South-West has stood by the North despite all odds; now it’s time for us to pay back, and we will do so. “President Tinubu fulfilled his promise to former President Buhari.

He campaigned in 2019, and God, in His infinite mercy, gave the late president victory. “Some of us know that without President Tinubu’s plans, financial and other support, the North’s dream of ruling through Buhari might not have been realised.

“The dream of President Buhari to become president in 2015 was fully hatched, designed and financed by Tinubu. “Therefore, we in Northern Nigeria have no option but to follow and fully support him the first time and the second time, by God’s grace.”