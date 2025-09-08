2027: Northern Minorities Back Tinubu, Announce 2M-Man-Rally

A group under the aegis of Northern Minorities 4 Tinubu has declared its unflinching support for President Bola Tinubu, dismissing claims that the President is “antiNorth” as a fabrication of self-serving elites.

The group made its position known at a press conference in Abuja, where its Convener, Chief Jacob Edi, said northern minorities represent the “true majority” of the region and would not be swayed by propaganda.

Edi argued that President Tinubu’s appointments and policies have been fair to the North, pointing out that key offices, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of Defence, the National Security Adviser, and the Group Managing Director of NNPCL, are occupied by northerners.