2027: Northern Leaders Visit Afenifere, Pledge Support For Tinubu

Northern leaders under the umbrella of the Northern Bridge Builders Forum yesterday expressed their support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

According to the group, the region remains committed to the power-sharing arrangement that allows the South to complete an eightyear presidential tenure.

The forum led by former representative of Taraba South in the Senate Joel Danlami Ikenya stated this during a visit to the panYoruba socio-cultural organisation leader Afenifere Pa Reuben Fasoranti in his Akure residence.

The leaders promised to work with Afenifere and other ethnic groups to deliver votes for Tinubu. Ikenya said they had resolved to allow the South to complete its two terms of eight years after the late Muhammadu Buhari spent eight years in office.

According to him, they are supporting Tinubu because they are satisfied with his government’s policies, particularly the efforts to combat insecurity.