July 30, 2025
2027: Northern Govs Won’t Be Re-Elected Unless They Join ADC- Babachir

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, on Monday, said there will be no re-election for all elected officials in the North, including governors, unless they join the opposition coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV, Babachir, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed and marginalised the North, stressing that most elected officials in the North will be left with no choice but to defect to the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to him, most northern governors will have to join the ADC if they intend to contest the election.

“Which northern elected official will go to campaign on the platform of the APC this coming election? Nobody. Unless ab initio, you have no plan to win the election. I can’t see anywhere.

“Unless they join the ADC, they will not win… simply because they belong to a destructive party. A party that woefully failed to perform.

“Every Nigerian that has anything to do with the North will know that no infrastructure work is going on at any level.

“No projects are going on  at least they are not visible to the eye. Maybe in their imagination, maybe in the spirit ,  but we don’t see it.

“We don’t see any construction work. We don’t see any infrastructure going on. No federal government project whatsoever,” he added.

