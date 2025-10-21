2027: Northern Delegation To Visit Fasoranti Over Tinubu’s Reelection

Northern leaders under the aegis of the Northern Bridge Builders Forum are set to visit the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to seek his support for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Northern Bridge Builders Forum comprises distinguished and accomplished personalities from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who are committed to promoting national unity, peace, and development.

In a letter addressed to Pa Fasoranti, the Forum stated that its mission aligns with the promotion of well-being, peaceful coexistence, and socio-economic growth across Nigeria.

The planned visit comes barely a week after members of the Arewa Think Tank also paid a solidarity visit to the Afenifere leader in Akure, pledging their support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

According to the Forum, which includes notable figures such as former Adamawa State Deputy Governor Bala Ngilari and former National Assembly member Dantami Ihenya, its members are fully convinced that President Tinubu’s reform agenda and policies represent a sustainable path toward national progress and stability.

The Northern Bridge Builders Forum is expected to visit Pa Fasoranti at his Akure residence on Wednesday before proceeding to a courtesy meeting with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.