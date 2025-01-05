2027: Northern Bloc Move To Register With INEC As Political Party

Share

…Extends hands of fellowship to South

The League of Northern Democrats (LND), a political movement by some northern political leaders, has indicated interest in applying to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register as a political party.

Convener of the movement, Dr Umar Ardo, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the group is ready to transcend regional and sectarian boundaries, with the aim of fostering national cohesion and inclusivity.

The former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, had advised the group when the members led by former Kano State governor, Senator Ibrahim Shakarau paid him a courtesy visit last year, to seek national and not regional outlook if they wish to make an impact in the nation’s political system.

“Perhaps, your movement will evolve into a national party that unites all Nigerians.

“While various groups work on a new constitution, I encourage you to engage with them to ensure their proposals serve the country’s best interests,” the former head of state advised.

Dr. Ardo in the statement, said LND is poised to build bridges across Nigeria’s divides, uniting citizens in the pursuit of common aspirations.

According to him, the group will reach into the southern part of the country to form a League of National Democrats (LND), “recognising Nigeria’s diversity as a source of strength.”

He carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other existing political parties, stating that “they have not only

failed to address Nigeria’s fundamental challenges, but they have over the years

not shown sign or intention to ever do so.”

The convener accused the existing parties of the absence of patriotism and sacrifice in governance, adding, “The two parties, since their inceptions, have become more entrenched in self-service and dishonesty in leadership, particularly since after the Obasanjo presidency.

“These parties have become instruments of imposition, where leadership selection is driven by personal ambition and manipulation, rather than merit or democratic consensus.

“Their internal systems reward loyalty over competence, perpetuating governance that prioritises patronage over public interest.

“Both parties have consistently produced leaders more interested in consolidating power than addressing the socio-economic realities of Nigerians.”

He regretted that this trajectory has resulted in deepening poverty, heightened insecurity, eroded public trust and a national psyche weighed down by despair and cynicism.

“Clearly, Nigeria’s progress demands a radical departure from this failing paradigm,” he asserted.

Dr Ardo assured that, unlike the PDP and APC, the LND would be committed to restoring patriotism, honesty and democratic values in the polity.

“Leadership selection within the LND will be predicated on merit, transparency and robust competition.

“By institutionalising these values, the LND will ensure that only leaders with the patriotism, honesty, competence and integrity to serve the nation emerge at every level of governance,” he assured.

According to him, the new political movement will prioritise institutional renewal as the bedrock of national transformation and said it will seek to restore the integrity of Nigeria’s political and economic systems by promoting a merit-based society that incentivizes character and competence.

He assured that mechanisms that would reduce corruption and inefficiency would be strengthened while frameworks that reward public service excellence over

mediocrity created.

Ardo said LND will adopt evidence-based approaches to leadership selection, which he termed “Order of Mean Score: A Framework for Rating Leadership Candidates,” to exemplify its commitment to rigour, objectivity and innovation.

“This framework evaluates candidates based on measurable criteria, ensuring that leadership is entrusted to individuals with proven track records of patriotism, competence, integrity and vision,” he added.

According to him, the aspiring political party will offer a credible platform for principled leaders alienated by the PDP and APC to provide Nigerians with an alternative that reflects their values and aspirations.

“The formation of League of National Democrats will hence represent a rallying point for citizens who are committed and determined to reclaim their country and build a future defined by patriotism, justice, equity and prosperity,” he said.

