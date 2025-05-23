2027: North Will Support Tinubu Re-Election- Shagari

Share

Former deputy governor of Sokoto State, Muktar Shagari, on Friday said the North will give President Bola Tinubu all the support he needs to win the 2027 election.

Shagari who made the remark during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show program, claimed that Tinubu has performed very well, especially in the area of security.

According to him, Tinubu has been able to implement the programs he promised Nigerians, insisting that the President needs a second term.

He said: “We in the APC, we have absolute confidence in the ability of President Bola Tinubu to run this country effectively. You would agree with me when he came into power, you people did say that there are problems, particularly the economy of the country and so on and so forth, which requires some sort of drastic decisions to be taken.

“The President is doing everything he can to make this country better, and results are now being seen that the country is gradually moving, and I believe we’ll get there.

“So for President Tinubu to be able to implement the programs he promised Nigerians, he needs a second term, and we in the APC believe in him, and we believe that he has the ability and capability to do that.

“What we can do is to give him the moral support, the political support, and ensure that nobody distracts him by contesting against him. So what the party did at the North-West level and at the national level yesterday is completely correct and right, and it’s constitutional, and we will give him all the support he needs to win this election.

“And I want to say that there are people who are saying that, “Oh no, Nigerians will not vote for him, northerners and so on.

“In the north, we have nothing against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He’s doing very well in the area of of security. I can tell security is getting better and better.

“And there are so many things that he is doing. So as far as I’m concerned and as far as we are all concerned in the APC, we are going to support Tinubu, and I feel confident that he win the election in 2027.”

